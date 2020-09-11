Kentucky theme park is allowing families to rent out the entire space, go on unlimited rides

Summer is still here for another week – and what better way to celebrate the last bit of the season than by going to a theme park?

If your first thought was “literally anything else since COVID has complicated visiting theme parks,” you’re in luck because you can rent an entire park for just you and your family to go on all the unlimited rides that you want (within the rental window).

Beech Bend Amusement Park & Splash Lagoon in Bowling Green, Ky., is putting its theme park up for rent for families of six for up to eight hours, a release shared with Fox News states.

Though it will cost you much, much more than the standard adult ticket of $38 – the starting rate for a family of six is $5,000 for a two-hour rental. Groups larger than six can be accommodated if they call in advance, a spokesperson for the theme park shared with Fox News.

No longer will family members have to wait idly by while another member of the group stands in line for a ride that only they want to go on -- because there will be no lines at all.

The theme park, which is home to the Kentucky Rumbler and Air Race thrill rides, has also boosted its safety guidelines in response to COVID-19, by implementing new sanitizing measures and requiring masks worn inside the park.

If you want to live out your fantasies of running through a mostly-empty theme park, you better act fast. The offer is only available through Sept. 19 when the park closes for the season.