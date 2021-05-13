JetBlue passenger fined $10,500 for blowing nose in blanket, not wearing mask

Bad behavior can be expensive.

The Federal Aviation Administration recently announced another series of fines levied against disruptive passengers. One passenger is apparently facing a steep fine after blowing his nose into one of the plane’s blankets (amid other disruptive acts).

The FAA issued a news release detailing its latest round of civil penalties, which includes a fine issued for an incident that occurred on a JetBlue flight on Dec. 27, 2020. According to the release, a passenger on the plane acted in a disruptive manner and interfered with the flight crew’s ability to do their jobs.

"The FAA alleges the passenger repeatedly ignored and was abusive to flight attendants who instructed him to wear a facemask," the press release says. "At one point, while not wearing a mask, he coughed and blew his nose into a blanket."

The FAA has proposed a fine of $10,500 against the passenger.

When a fine is proposed by the FAA, the passenger has several options to respond, MSN reports. The passenger in question can reportedly request a lower penalty, attempt to prove that the alleged incident did not actually occur, or request a hearing with an administrative law judge. Of course, the passenger could simply choose to just pay the fine (if they can afford it).

There have reportedly been 1,300 incidents of travelers behaving poorly on planes that required the incident to be reported to the FAA.

The FAA instituted a zero-tolerance policy in January for unruly airline passengers, Fox News previously reported. That policy was originally intended to expire on March 30 of this year, but the FAA announced in mid-March that it would be extending the policy for as long as the CDC and TSA’s mask mandates were in effect.