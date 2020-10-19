Expand / Collapse search
JetBlue debuts first A220 Airbus jet with new wingtip design

New York-based airline ordered 70 planes from Airbus to replace its Embraer fleet

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

JetBlue gave its social media followers a sneak peek of its new Airbus-made A220 aircraft, which is set to join the airline’s fleet in 2021.

With patterned stripes painted onto the plane’s tail in varying shades of blue and clear JetBlue logos, the aircraft has been styled to match the New York-based airline, a photo shared across JetBlue’s social media accounts show.

“City hops. Island hops. Short hops,” the company tweeted on Monday. “Our new A220s will make it easier to bounce from place to place. Is it any surprise the tailfin pattern is named, um, Hops?”

The new “playful” design was created by JetBlue’s in-house designers and is supposed to represent “an evolution” in the airline’s branding, a media advisory sent to Fox News says. The aircraft will be delivered to JetBlue in December, so it can start transporting passengers next year.

Airbus in the U.S. also teased that JetBlue’s first A220 will be taking to the skies soon.

“JetBlue's first #A220 is freshly out of the paint shop in #Mobile, #Alabama. We are proud to be preparing her for her upcoming first #hop!” The aircraft manufacturer wrote in a retweet.

The airline ordered a total of 70 A220-300 aircrafts from Airbus in June 2019, according to a press release JetBlue issued at the time. These planes will replace JetBlue’s existing fleet of aircrafts from Embraer – a Brazilian aerospace conglomerate.

JetBlue described the A220 as having a “spacious and comfortable cabin.” The aircraft’s seats are reportedly wider while the overhead bins are roomy and the windows are labeled “extra-large.” Other features include JetBlue’s staple “most legroom” in coach and in-flight Wi-Fi.

“The aircraft’s range and seating capacity will add flexibility to JetBlue’s network strategy as it targets growth in its focus cities, including options to schedule it for transcontinental flying,” the company stated. “The aircraft also opens the door to new markets and routes that would have been unprofitable with JetBlue’s existing fleet.”

Cortney Moore is a Digital Associate Writer/Producer for Fox Business. Follow her on Twitter at @CortneyMoore716.