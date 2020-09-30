American Airlines rolling out coronavirus testing for passengers

American Airlines is the latest to announce plans to provide COVID-19 testing to passengers traveling to international destinations.

The airline on Tuesday said it will offer testing to passengers traveling internationally, starting with guests flying to Jamaica and the Bahamas. The carrier will expand the testing in more international markets in weeks to come.

In doing so, American Airlines joins carriers such as United, JetBlue Airways and Hawaiian Airlines, which already offers tests to some passengers pre-flight.

“Our plan for this initial phase of preflight testing reflects the ingenuity and care our team is putting into rebuilding confidence in air travel, and we view this as an important step in our work to accelerate an eventual recovery of demand,” Robert Isom, president of American Airlines, said in a statement Tuesday.

American Airlines says it reached an agreement with Jamaica to launch testing at its Miami International Airport hub next month. The first phase of testing will be offered to Jamaican residents traveling to their home country, AA said. The 14-day quarantine currently in place for returning Jamaican residents would be waived to passengers who test negative for COVID-19. A similar program will launch in the Bahamas, slated to go into effect next month.

Domestically, American said it's working with the Hawaii government to start a preflight COVID-19 testing program at its Dallas Fort Worth International Airport hub for passengers traveling to the Aloha State in partnership with LetsGetChecked and CareNow. Testing must be completed within 72 hours of the final leg departure, the airline said, and travelers who test negative will not be mandated to complete the state’s required 14-day quarantine.

A number of airlines have announced plans to ramp up testing pre-flight. JetBlue earlier this week announced its partnership with Vault Health to provide at-home testing options to customers. United Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, German airline Lufthansa and Italy’s Alitalia also launched similar limited testing programs last week.