JetBlue employee suing airline, co-worker after alleged sexual assault at hotel: report

A JetBlue employee is suing both the carrier and a co-worker, claiming the airline did nothing after she reported being sexually assaulted in 2019.

JetBlue has declined to comment on the lawsuit, but said it takes allegations of "violent of inappropriate behavior very seriously," in a statement shared with Fox News.

The woman, identified as Jane Doe in the complaint obtained by WNBC, claims that she and a co-worker, identified as Steven Tenorio, were working a flight to San Francisco in February 2019, and made plans to meet up after work with a couple of other workers.

That night, the two were waiting for a third co-worker in their hotel lobby, during which time Tenorio tried to put his head on Doe’s chest in an inappropriate manner, WNBC reported. Doe questioned his actions, but Tenorio allegedly removed his head. They then met up with their colleague and went out for the night.

Upon returning to the hotel, the group met up with another employee, and the four sat in the lobby until 4 a.m. the next morning, at which point they decided to return to their rooms, according to the court documents cited by WNBC. Doe claims, however, that once inside the elevator, Tenorio pressed himself against her and said aloud, "She don't know she going to my room tonight. We going to have some fun."

Once at Tenorio’s floor, Doe claims he also yanked her off the elevator and carried her down the hall. She alleges that she scratched his neck in order to get away from him and back to her room, leaving nail marks that he would later try to hide with a scarf on the return flight.

That day, she says she told one of her co-workers about Tenorio’s alleged behavior, leading this person to confront Tenorio, who responded by saying, 'Oh no, I was just playing with her. Did she think I was trying to rape her?'"

Doe claims she also reported the man’s behavior to her superiors. An investigation was launched, she said, but JetBlue did not terminate Tenorio’s employment, even after allegedly telling her they substantiated the assault. Doe said she was also told she should just try avoiding Tenorio from then on.

In a statement shared with Fox News, JetBlue declined to comment on the lawsuit.

