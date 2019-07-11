Japanese hotel installs Boeing 737 flight simulator in 'Superior Cockpit Room'

Finally, a hotel experience that can mimic the sensation of trying to fall asleep on an airplane.

In celebration of its 15th anniversary, the Haneda Excel Hotel Tokyu, which is attached to Toyko’s Haneda Airport, has installed a Boeing 747-800 flight simulator in its newly dubbed “Superior Cockpit Room.”

Guests who book the Superior Cockpit Room, however, are not permitted to sit in the cockpit or use the simulator at their leisure, as it will be separated from the living area by a clear sheet of acrylic, according to the hotel website. Use of the simulator is only permitted by special reservation, under the supervision of an instructor during a 90-minute lesson, The Independent reports.

Those merely booking a stay will still be treated to the images on the simulator’s screens, which depict virtual daytime and nighttime flights leaving and landing at Haneda.

A stay in the Superior Cockpit Room starts at 25,300 yen, or about $233, and a lesson at the flight simulator costs 30,000 yen, or about $275, per a press release.

The Superior Cockpit Room officially opens to guests on July 18. The hotel has another airport-themed room, which it opened years ago, dubbed the “Premier Flyers Room.” That room faces a runway at Haneda and features an airline seat previously used on international flights.