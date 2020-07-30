Instagram travel influencers share US road trip plans as coronavirus pandemic continues

There’s nothing like the open road, and its endless possibilities are particularly alluring while travel is restricted as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Kelly Castille and Kody Workman run the popular page Positravelty on Instagram, and will be among the millions of Americans taking a road trip during this summer unlike any other.

The travel bloggers are embarking on an epic camper van tour of the U.S. in September, and plan to visit Utah, Arizona, California, Oregon, Washington and Idaho on the way. Ahead of the adventure, the globe-trotting couple chatted with Fox News about their itinerary, how they plan to stay safe, why the journey might inspire their thousands of fans, and the one thing people should never forget to pack.

FOX NEWS: Back in April, you landed stateside for the first time in years after the pandemic derailed your international travel plans. What inspired the upcoming excursion, and why travel now?

Kody Workman: The coronavirus has definitely changed this year for us entirely. We have been staying home, doing our part to quarantine and stay healthy. As the year has progressed, and things have been reopening, we have decided that we cannot wait any longer to do some traveling and we decided that a road trip is the absolute best option and it will allow us to maintain social distancing.

Kelly Castille: We play to be on the road in the West Coast for a month or so and then we will head to the East Coast to hopefully catch the color change by early October.

FOX: What drew you to each destination on the agenda?

Workman: The West Coast caught our attention due to the landscapes, national parks and coastal cityscapes. We have both wanted to visit these states on a photography and videography tour and now that we are home, it’s just the perfect time. We both traveled the states separately with our families when we were younger, but we have not done any U.S. travel together.

FOX: As you hit the open road, what are your vehicle and lodging plans?

Castille: We will be doing the full trip in a camper van! Last year we had the opportunity to live in a van while we explored Switzerland and it was an eye-opening experience. We spent three weeks driving through the mountains and we loved every minute of it. It gave us such an incredible sense of freedom and also allowed us to catch amazing landscapes and beautiful moments, with no one else around.

We do plan to stay in some hotels and AirBnB lodges along the way, but we will be primarily living and sleeping in the van.

FOX: As the pandemic continues, how do you plan to stay safe while traveling?

Workman: Honestly, taking a road trip is an amazing form of social distancing. We will be on our own, traveling the West Coast, and we don’t have to enter a single airport, train station, or bus terminal. We are going to hike, find secluded beaches and try to find as many hidden gems as we possibly can.

We will of course need groceries and supplies and in these moments we will be maintaining the same practices as we have now: masks in public, social distancing, sanitizing what we touch and always washing our hands.

FOX: What are you most looking forward to about traveling the beautiful U.S.A. with your partner, for the first time?

Castille: The most exciting part about this trip is that it is going to be new for both of us. We have always wanted to explore our own country, but it has taken the backseat to our international travels. The timing couldn’t be better because we will also be able to share the pure, raw enjoyment of discovering something different, unique and beautiful without mass crowds of tourists.

FOX: How do you hope the road trip will inspire fans?

Workman: We hope that this journey will inspire people to start exploring close to home. It is so difficult right now to get out in the world and do something new.

There are so many restrictions now… we have friends that cannot take their vacations, others that have canceled weddings and receptions, and countries that are not even opening their borders to U.S. citizens. It can be easy in times like these to focus only on the things that we cannot do, rather than search for a new option or a new opportunity.

FOX: What’s something that people should always remember to pack for a long car ride or road trip?

Castille: Our absolute must for road trips or long car rides is snacks! You have to have good food on hand for hours on the road. We always bring lots of different snacks like chocolate, popcorn, chips and granola bars.

Drinks are important too, though. We always have water, and juices, but coffee and energy drinks are a must since we both tend to get really sleepy in vehicles.