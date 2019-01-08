Route 66 named most Instagram-worthy road trip

Brits still like to get their kicks on Route 66.

A drive along “The Mother Road” was named the most Instagram-worthy road trip in the world by British travelers in a survey conducted by Hertz.

“The influence of social media has had a huge impact on destinations of choice, bringing increased awareness of less well-known areas, as well as ensuring that gems such as the Route 66 are still as popular as ever,” Temerity Vinson, senior director of international marketing told SWNS.

The 2,400-mile route stretches from Illinois to California through eight states. Once among the main routes for cross-country travelers, the largely two-lane road was decertified as a U.S. highway in 1985 in favor of modern interstates, but efforts are underway to grant it National Historic Trail status that would help preserve many of the communities and roadside attractions that tourists love taking selfies with.

Route 66 was followed by the roads around Grand Canyon and the Pacific Coast Highway, giving the U.S. three spots on the top 10 list, which includes New Zealand’s South Island Circuit and the Ring Road that circumnavigates Iceland.

According to the survey, over two-thirds of millennials use Instagram to plan their trips, and 36 percent say they’d have a hard time remembering it if they didn’t post photos to the platform.

Here’s the full list:

1. Route 66 - U.S

2. Grand Canyon - U.S

3. Pacific Coast Highway –U.S

4. West Coast Perth to Broome - Australia

5. South Island Circuit – New Zealand

6. Great Ocean Road – Australia

7. Cowboy Trail - Canada

8. The Argyll Coastal Route – Scotland

9. Ring Road – Iceland