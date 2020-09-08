Instagram star Charly Jordan apologizes for traveling to Rwanda during coronavirus pandemic

Social media star Charly Jordan has apologized for traveling to Rwanda amid the coronavirus health crisis and shared her side of the story following an alleged false- positive testing fiasco for COVID-19.

The 21-year-old influencer, who boasts a following of 3.3 million on Instagram and 1.8 million on TikTok, said she did not have the coronavirus when she arrived in the East African country last week.

The Independent reports that Rwanda is one of just 30 nations that U.S. citizens can currently visit amid the pandemic, albeit with restrictions. According to the outlet, Jordan had had the viral disease earlier this year and was told she could not get it again.

5 TOURIST SPOTS THAT FORBID YOU FROM TAKING PHOTOS

With that being said, the influencer insisted that she and her travel group followed all safety precautions before embarking on the two-week excursion.

“It’s a more difficult to travel right now but we took all the proper precautions even if that meant getting tested a million times. I’m definitely corona free haha,” she wrote on Instagram on Sept. 1. “100 temperature checks later. Crazy where the world is right now.”

In a video posted to her Instagram Stories on Monday and shared to Twitter, the blogger said the trip was coordinated in partnership with a company “to help bring awareness to endangered species of mountain gorillas” – and took a turn for the worse on the third day.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

"Three days into the trip I got a false positive test,” Jordan said. “I never had it, but because I got the false positive, I was locked in a little holding facility here in Kigali for the past four days where people spoke little to no English so it was very hard to get my point across that I didn’t have COVID and I already had it.”

Per the Independent, Jordan explained in a now-deleted TikTok video that she tested negative for COVID-19 following a second test, four days later. From there, she was free to leave isolation.

“[It] means their first test was wrong. They were wrong this whole time. I can leave!” she allegedly exclaimed of the news at the time.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

In the Monday clip, Jordan said the Rwandan tourism board caught wind of her story after she spoke out on social media.

“They came to my hotel room last night and apologized for everything that was going on,” she said.

From there, the influencer apologized for traveling during the pandemic and causing a commotion, which was criticized online.

“I would like to make an apology for traveling during this time, because I know that it’s a very incorrect time to travel, and I’m completely in the wrong for doing that, and I have learned my lesson one hundred percent,” Jordan said. “Trust me. I’ve been sitting here in this room, locked in this room for the past four days thinking about it, and I will not be traveling anymore during this time.”

“I was completely in the wrong for traveling, and I will not be doing that anymore,” she emphasized.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP