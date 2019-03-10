In 2021 US Citizens will need new authorization to visit Europe

Now is the time for Americans to visit Europe because beginning in 2021, it won’t be as easy.

On Friday, the European Union announced that travelers from the United States will need a new type of travel document to visit the European Schengen Area.

A European Travel Information and Authorization System or ETIAS document will be required of U.S. travelers trying to enter Europe effective January 1, 2021. The exact cost of the new authorization is not known at this time.

The European Schengen Area is made up of 26 countries, but this new ETIAS will only apply to 22 of those countries, which includes popular tourist regions in France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

Those Americans who wish to travel to the United Kingdom will not need to apply for the new authorization.

U.S. citizens must have a valid passport, an email account and a credit or debit card in order to apply for the ETIAS, as well as answer “some basic security questions.” Minors, however, will only need their regular passports to travel.

Once you obtain the authorization, it will be valid for three years and for multiple entries. You won’t need to re-apply each time you decide to visit Europe during those three years.

As of 2019, US citizens are allowed to travel throughout Europe for up to 90 days without needing a visa.

You might be wondering, why exactly is Europe making me apply for a new authorization come 2021?

According to the ETIAS website, “Europe has recently decided to improve their security level to avoid any further problems with illegal migration and terrorism…This process allows European immigration and customs authorities to pre-screen all travelers and confirm their status before permitting them entry or even to board a flight thus improving security measures throughout the Schengen area.”

Safety is key when traveling, and now Europe is taking extra measures to ensure their most

Click here to see all 22 countries that will require the ETIAS authorization waiver in 2021 and stay tuned to TravelPulse for more updates.

This article originally appeared on TravelPulse.