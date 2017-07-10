Ike-damaged Lone Star Flight Museum in Galveston moving

The Lone Star Flight Museum in Galveston will close this month to move to a bigger location in Houston and farther from Gulf of Mexico hurricanes.

The Galveston County Daily News reports the museum , which suffered extensive flood damage during Hurricane Ike in 2008, will hold a farewell event Saturday.

The $38 million museum complex is scheduled to open in September at Ellington Airport, including a 130,000-square-foot building and interactive exhibits.

The Lone Star Flight Museum opened in 1990 at Scholes International Airport. Legislators in 1995 declared the site home to the Texas Aviation Hall of Fame.

The museum was inundated by 6 feet of floodwaters when Ike hit in September 2008. Museum officials in 2011 announced plans to leave Galveston and reopen in Houston, for greater protection from storms.

___

Information from: The Galveston County Daily News, http://www.galvnews.com