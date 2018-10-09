Hurricane Michael affecting travel, airlines cancelling flights

Florida's Gulf Coast is bracing as Hurricane Michael, a powerful Category 2 storm, continues on its path toward shore.

The “life-threatening and extremely dangerous" storm, as Florida Gov. Rick Scott called it, has led to evacuation orders for dozens of counties, with threats of intense storm surges that could affect areas of Florida not directly in Michael's path.

The severe weather is affecting travel in the area, with some airlines canceling flights altogether, while others are offering capped fares and discounts for those impacted.

Most airlines continue to post updates on their social media accounts, with a notice to check their websites for the most recent information.

