Hotels in Mexico's Riviera Maya offering free COVID-19 tests for international tourists

Hotels in Cancun, Puerto Morelos and Isla Mujeres are said to be participating

By Jeanette Settembre | Fox News
Americans vacationing in certain parts of Mexico may be able to get their COVID tests for free.

Many of the hotels in Mexico’s Rivera Maya region, home to spring break designations like Tulum and Playa del Carmen, will provide free COVID-19 testing for international travelers, the Riviera Maya Hotel Association (AHRM) announced. The program comes as coronavirus cases continue to rise, and following the U.S. government requiring all travelers to present a negative coronavirus test before entering the U.S. as a new strain of the contagious virus spreads.  

Hundreds of hotels in Mexico will now provide free COVID-19 tests for tourists. (iStock).

The head of the AHRM has also claimed that the majority of hotels in the region will provide free testing to international guests, perhaps before flying back to the U.S. Of the more than 400 hotels in the Riviera Maya region, 80% will provide the antibody test for free, and charge around $10 per kit for antigen tests, according to the AHRM.

The participating hotels in Cancun, Puerto Morelos and Isla Mujeres have reportedly made a deal with pharmacies to provide the COVID tests for travelers, according to the Riviera Maya News.

MEXICO SEES TOURISM BUMP AS PANDEMIC SURGES

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. Department of State are currently advising American travelers to reconsider vacations to Mexico altogether. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.