Hotels.com to fly fan to New York City so they can watch Super Bowl in bread-themed hotel room

If you’re trying to avoid carbs, stay away from this hotel room.

Travel website Hotels.com is celebrating a one-of-a-kind hotel experience with their Bread and Breakfast room in New York City. To celebrate the doughy goodness of the new room, they’re offering a traveler a bread-filled Super Bowl experience.

Hotels.com originally planned on making their Bread and Breakfast experience available only until Friday but decided to extend the dates to include Super Bowl Sunday. In a press release, they described the big game day as “one of the biggest food holidays of the year.”

The website is giving away an opportunity for what they describe as the “most carbed-out Super Bowl watch party in history.” One lucky winner and a guest will get a free round trip to New York City for the weekend of the Super Bowl.

The Bread and Breakfast room, which is located in the Refinery Hotel, is covered in bread-themed decorations, including bagel-shaped pillows and a bed with a slice of white bread as the headboard.

On Sunday, the winner will be provided with a “snack-adium,” which is essentially a platter of party snacks served on a stadium-shaped tray. It will include pigs in a blanket, chips and dip, mini pizzas and more. The winner will also receive a $100 room service credit “for the room’s carefully curated carb-filled menu.”

In order to enter, fans need to follow Hotels.com on Instagram or Twitter and leave a comment explaining why they deserve to stay at the Bread and Breakfast. (They also need to be 21 years or older.)