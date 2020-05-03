Coronavirus shutdowns could contribute to overly busy holiday travel season

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Traveling during the holidays is never fun, but it might be extra worse this year.

The coronavirus pandemic has significantly impacted the travel industry, with fewer Americans traveling than normal. According to a new survey, this might cause more people to travel during the holidays, which is normally one of the busiest seasons.

Americans are making more travel reservations than normal for the winter holiday season- Thanksgiving, Christmas, and the New Year, the New York Post reports. This is reportedly due to two main factors: people currently stuck under lockdown orders are anxious to get out and Americans are confident that the coronavirus pandemic will have run its course before then.

“This could be one of the biggest years for holiday travel ever,” Omer Rabin, managing director at Guesty, a global, short-term rental property management platform, said, according to the New York Post. “We know people are saving up their vacation days now and starting to book travel for later in the year.”

Rabin also noted the “data is showing an uptick in domestic travel bookings rather than international, which is no surprise considering the limited flight paths we are seeing at the moment.”

According to Guesty’s findings, bookings for Thanksgiving are up 38 percent from last year, while the other winter holidays are up 40 percent.

While travelers may be looking to forward to possibly traveling this holiday season, they may not be going to any of the Disney theme parks.

Fox News previously reported that a Wall Street analyst projected that Disneyland and Disney World will remain closed until 2021. He also predicted that the lingering effects of the outbreak - social distancing and health precautions - could reduce the profitability of the parks until a vaccine is widely available.