TSA sees another passenger screening increase; highest since March

More people are starting to fly as TSA has reported yet another passenger screening high Thursday.

The TSA recorded 154,695 passengers screened on April 30, the highest amount since March 29. As shelter-in-place orders expire for some states around the country, the number of airport travelers seems to have increased.

The increase is up from the previous day, which screened 119,629 passengers.

Though still far from normal – on the same day last year, TSA screened 2,499,461 as the spring travel season would have been picking up.

Compared to the month of April’s traffic, however, the uptick is significant. The last highest day came on Sunday, April 26, with 128,875.

April had been ebbing and flowing with passenger traffic, with most days hovering around 90,000 – low 100,000s. The recent high is too soon to tell if there is an increasing trend in passenger travel as we go into May.

