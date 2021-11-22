Hiker discovers alcoholic stream in Hawaii

You have to be 21-years-old to drink from this river.

An apparent spill from a storm pipe in Hawaii has resulted in a river becoming alcoholic. The situation was discovered by a hiker who reportedly walked by the stream and could smell the alcohol.

The boozy body of water is located on the island of Oahu, the New York Post reports. The stream is located about 120 feet below one of the island’s freeways.

Local officials began an investigation after being notified. It is believed that a runoff pipe is responsible for contaminating the water.

An official for the Hawaii Department of Health told Hawaii News Now that the stream smelled like "a beer pub that hadn’t opened its doors for three or fours days."

The pipe, which is owned by the Hawaii Department of Transportation, is connected to a warehouse owned by one of the state’s largest suppliers of alcoholic beverages, Paradise Beverages.

Anthony Rowe, director of operations for Paradise Beverages, told Hawaii News Now, "Right now, we’ve had the Department of Transportation come in with their representatives and we’re dealing with them and we’ve been contacted by the Department of Health."

The exact cause for the alcoholic stream has yet to be determined, although it is believed that Paradise Beverage’s warehouse is involved. A test on the water by a local news outlet determined that the water had an alcohol content of about 1.2%. A small amount of sugar was also discovered in the water.