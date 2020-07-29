Hawaii added to Japan's safe international travel destination list

Add this to the list of reasons to visit Hawaii.

The popular vacation destination has struggled with reduced tourism during the coronavirus pandemic. Fortunately, due to the state’s low number of cases, some countries are considering it a safe travel destination.

Japan listed Hawaii, along with 11 other countries and regions, as a safe international travel destination, the Associated Press reports. The announcement was made as part of Japan’s new safe travel program, which will reportedly tightly regulate and protect the health of travelers.

Hawaii implemented strict travel regulations in response to the coronavirus. Fox News previously reported that Hawaii will not reopen for tourism for out-of-state visitors until Sept. 1 and will continue to enforce a 14-day quarantine for all out-of-state travelers who test negative for coronavirus.

While this has apparently led to a relatively low number of cases in Hawaii, it has also impacted the state’s economy, which relies heavily on tourism. In mid-July, Hawaii’s unemployment rate was 22.6 percent.

According to the AP, the new program with Japan will be limited to the island of Oahu.

In a statement, Gov. David Ige said, “It’s important that we restore travel between Japan and Hawaii and we see this program as a way to make this possible, while also preventing the further spread of infections from COVID- 19.”

Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim also commented on the announcement, saying, “[Japan has] led the way in testing,” Kim said. “They’ll be more than capable of testing any visitor that wants to come to Hawaii.”