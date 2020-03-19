Hawaii governor to tourists: Put off your vacations during coronavirus pandemic

Traveling might not be anyone’s top priority during a pandemic, but just in case, David Y. Ige has a simple request: Postpone your Hawaiian vacation.

Ige, the governor of Hawaii, recently announced a slew of measures aimed at helping to slow the spread of coronavirus in the state, one being a strong recommendation for visitors to postpone any plans to visit Hawaii within the next 30 days, or at least “reschedule for a later date.”

HAWAII GRANTS OK FOR 2 CRUISE SHIPS TO DOCK — BUT EVERYONE MUST STAY ONBOARD

“The actions I’m announcing today may seem extreme to some of you, and we know that it will have negative effects to our economy. But we are confident that taking aggressive actions now will allow us to have a quicker recovery when this crisis is over,” Gov. Ige said on Tuesday.

Tourists planning a Hawaiian getaway in the coming weeks would find many attractions closed or operating at a limited capacity, in any case. Along with his directive for visitors to put off their vacations, Ige issued a directive to close bars, clubs, theaters, entertainment centers, tourist attractions and restaurants (which are still permitted to offer drive-thru, takeout or delivery). Parks managed by the state’s Department of Land and Natural Resources are also closed.

Any events scheduled for Honolulu’s Aloha Stadium and Hawaii Convention Center were also canceled for at least 30 days.

These measures come in addition to several others outlined for Hawaii’s citizens and employees, who were urged to refrain from congregating in groups larger than 10, avoiding unnecessary travel, and working from home if possible, among additional health and safety measures.

“These are difficult times, but Hawaiʻi has a history of coming together when faced with challenges. I’m confident that together we will rise to the task,” Gov. Ige said.

As of March 18, Hawaii had reported 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19, per the CDC’s latest report.