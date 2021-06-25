Hawaii won't require COVID-19 test for vaccinated travelers starting July 8

Vaccinated travelers will soon be able to say aloha to eased restrictions.

Hawaii visitors who have received their shots won’t have to adhere to a COVID-19 testing requirement starting July 8, the aloha state’s governor, David Ige said Thursday.

Fully vaccinated travelers visiting from the U.S. just need to present their vaccine card and upload it to Hawaii’s Safe Travels website.

Anyone traveling to Hawaii before July 8 will be required to follow COVID-19 testing and quarantine requirements.

ROYAL CARIBBEAN IMPOSES RESTRICTIONS ON UNVACCINATED PASSENGERS: REPORT

"I know that this change has been widely anticipated and it will make it easier for residents to return home and for visitors to come and enjoy our islands,'' Ige said in a news conference as reported by Hawaii Tribune-Herald.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ige also increased the number of people permitted at social gatherings from a maximum of 10 to 25 indoors and from 25 to 75 outdoors. Hawaii restaurants will also be able to conduct business at 75% capacity.

The governor anticipates that around July 8, Hawaii will have achieved a 60% vaccination rate.

"Our residents have sacrificed and worked hard to get to this point, but we still have more to do. Please get vaccinated to protect yourselves and your loved ones. We are close to achieving a 70% vaccination rate, at which point all restrictions will end and we can return to the lives we remember," Gov. Ige said in a statement.

Hawaii’s COVID-19 testing mandate has been in place since October requiring travelers who do not get tested to adhere to a mandatory quarantine for 10 days.