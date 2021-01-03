Guests banned after parachuting off Nashville hotel roof, sparking panic at New Year's Eve party

This is one way to make an impression with an exit.

Two hotel guests were banned from a Nashville hotel after they jumped off the building’s roof wearing parachutes. The stunt happened at the business’ bar and reportedly caused patrons celebrating New Year’s Eve to panic.

WARNING: FOOTAGE CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

The base-jumping incident occurred at the Grand Hyatt Hotel just before 7 p.m. CT, Fox 13 reports.

HOTELS OFFERING COVID-19 TESTS AS PART OF AMENITY PACKAGES

A local resident, Amanda Bagley, was at the bar and filmed the stunt, sharing the video with WKRN. After jumping, the men reportedly successfully glided to a nearby parking lot, where they got in a vehicle and drove away.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Grand Hyatt officials confirmed to Fox 17 that the men were staying at the hotel, but they have since been evicted and banned.

"We vehemently condemn this kind of reckless behavior," the hotel said in a statement.

Police were called to the scene to investigate. As of Saturday, authorities were still attempting to contact the men.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The incident occurred just one week after downtown Nashville was rocked by a Christmas Day bombing. The explosion killed the bomber and injured several others. Dozens of buildings were damaged.