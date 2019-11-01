Godzilla attraction at Japanese theme park to feature 'life-size' likeness of monster

People generally run away from Godzilla in the movies, but a new theme park attraction in Japan is hoping to have the opposite effect.

The Nijigen no Mori theme park, located on Awaji Island just south of Kobe, is planning to debut a whole new Godzilla-themed area, complete with what the park is calling a 'life-size' likeness of “dragon-like” kaiju at the center.

CANTINA AT DISNEYLAND'S 'STAR WARS' AREA NOW ACCEPTING RESERVATIONS MONTHS IN ADVANCE

Set to debut in 2020, the Godzilla area — to be called “Godzilla Interception Operation Awaji,” per the park’s website — will feature a zip line that will “rush into the body of Godzilla” as well as shooting galleries for allowing guests to take aim at Godzilla’s radioactive cells.

The attraction also comes with its own backstory, according to a press release issued by the theme park. As per the story, Godzilla attacked Awaji Island long ago, and when he returned, the government tripped him up with explosives and shoved a drugged missile into his mouth.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

He now sits motionless at the “National Awaji-Island Institute of Godzilla Disaster,” although it is not known when he will “start moving” again.

Guests of the park, therefore, will temporarily be recruited as “members” of the research station, tasked with keeping the beast at bay.

The Godzilla land will also contain Godzilla-specific gift shops and food items, the press release notes.

The new addition to Nijigen no Mori is scheduled to open in summer 2020.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other attractions at the Nijigen no Mori theme park include rides and areas themed after anime or manga characters, including “Naruto” or “Crayon Shin-chan,” among others.