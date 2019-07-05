Ghost Town theme park in North Carolina selling for $5.95 million

An abandoned Wild West-themed amusement park with a very interesting history, to say the least, is looking for a new owner.

Ghost Town in the Sky, in Maggie Valley, N.C., first opened in 1961, according to The Charlotte Observer, but closed and reopened multiple times over the course of its run due to renovations, equipment failures and bankruptcy issues.

The park also temporarily closed following a devastating mudslide in 2010 that landed one of its then-managers in court for negligence, Smoky Mountain News reported.

THRILL-SEEKER RESCUED FROM 55 FEET UP AFTER 'VOMATRON' BREAKS DOWN

But perhaps most notably, the park closed following a 2013 incident during which a performer was allegedly struck by a metal projectile during an Old West gunshow, the Smoky Mountain News reported. The performer, who was 69 years old at the time, claimed he was shot in the thigh during a segment in which his character was supposed to be fired at by another actor wielding a shotgun loaded with blanks.

These incidents, coupled with reports that the park changed operators multiple times over the years, has also led some to believe the park was “cursed,” the Observer notes.

The park, which is located atop a mountain, is now listed at LoopNet for $5.95 million — dashing the hopes of anyone who read the park’s announcement of a grand reopening (that never came to fruition) planed for April 2019.

BAHRAIN SINKS BOEING 747 FOR 'UNDERWATER THEME PARK'

A prospective buyer who spoke with the Observer said her management team was preciously trying to get permission to restore and update the park, and even keep its ghost town theme, though the offer expired.

In the meantime, brave souls are taking it upon themselves to visit the abandoned park as part of a new “urban exploration” fad on social media, documenting the current state of the attractions for social media.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The current listing notes that the entire property encompasses 250 acres, and includes “recently renovated buildings and rides” as well as a “chairlift that can transport 1,200 passengers per hour” up to the park.

“Unlimited income potential and tremendous personal property inventory included,” the description adds.