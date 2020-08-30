French woman faces 3 years in prison for nude video filmed at Indian bridge: report

This promotion might not have worked out the way it was intended.

A French woman is reportedly facing jail time after a promotional stunt in India caught the attention of authorities. The woman allegedly filmed herself naked on a holy bridge in a popular tourist destination to promote her jewelry company.

The 27-year-old woman was arrested after authorities became aware of the video, which had been filmed at the Lakshman Jhula footbridge over the Ganges river in India, the BBC reports. If she is found guilty, the woman reportedly faces up to three years in prison, according to Indian law. She reportedly told local authorities that she filmed the video (and took several photos) to promote her jewelry business.

The bridge was made famous when the Beatles crossed it to visit the area in the 1960s.

The woman at the center of this controversy has been staying in the area since March, before a nationwide coronavirus lockdown was instituted, Barron’s reports. The area where the bridge is located is a popular destination for backpackers and yoga practitioners.

According to Barron’s, the head of the local police station, R.K. Saklani, said, “Maybe in France, these things are not considered objectionable. But Rishikesh is a holy place and the Lakshman Jhula is the place where (Hindu gods) Ram, his brother Lakshman and wife Sita crossed the Ganges.”

The woman has reportedly been released on bail, although her mobile has been seized. The investigation is apparently ongoing and, according to news outlets, the case could take several months to complete. Authorities have not released the suspect’s full name.