Fourth of July getaways: Airbnb says travelers are searching these destinations the most

With the Fourth of July approaching, Airbnb on Monday released data trends on holiday bookings amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The company said most people are “looking for listings in places with things to do outside, like nearby trails and other outdoor activities.”

Guests are also looking for places that offer private homes away from crowded areas and hotel districts with more space.

The data reflects travelers' desire to go on vacation while adhering to local officials’ safety guidelines to curb the spread of the virus, Airbnb said.

Other trends revealed that 60 percent of bookings within the U.S. were for trips within 300 miles of the origin. Rural areas, like the Adirondacks, accounted for more than 20 percent of the Fourth of July weekend. Family bookings – meaning those with at least one child – grew by 43 percent compared to the same time last year, the company said.

The company also said there has been more of an interest in rural areas, compared to urban ones. Among the top destinations were, the Adirondacks, Catskills and Hudson Valley in New York, the Berkshires in Massachusetts, Coastal New Hampshire, Northern Minnesota, South Shore Lake Michigan, and North Carolina’s Outer Banks, and the Blue Ridge Mountains.