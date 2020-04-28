Airline ground crew in Florida holds up signs thanking customers as nearly empty plane prepares to take off

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

It’s always nice to spread the love.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect life across the country, the air travel industry has seen fewer passengers flying. Ground crew workers at Fort Lauderdale International Airport in Florida decided to show their support for the people who are still traveling during these uncertain times.

Passengers on a Southwest Airlines flight to Albuquerque, N.M., witnessed the affectionate display through their airplane’s windows, The Sun-Sentinel reported. As the plane approached the runway, ground crew workers held up signs expressing their gratitude for the passengers.

In a photo taken of the display, workers can be seen holding up signs that say “Thanks Ft. Lauderdale for flying Southwest!” and “We love you.”

According to the news outlet, only about 30 passengers were on the plane. Reports of lowly populated flights have been common since the coronavirus pandemic began.

One of the passengers on the flight told The Sun-Sentinel that everyone on the plane thought the messages were “really cool.”

The outbreak has significantly impacted the air travel industry.

A growing number of major U.S. carriers have mandated that flight attendants wear protective masks during flights, with many airlines also urging passengers to don protective face coverings, as well.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) already recommends that everyone wear a “cloth face covering” in community settings, “including during travel if they must travel.” Unions representing flight attendants and pilots are also championing the idea of requiring masks for everyone on board, but there is no current mandate from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for such measures as of yet.

Fox News' Michael Bartiromo contributed to this report.