Flight passenger slams 'sneaky' travelers who vape in airports: 'You aren't fooling anyone'

Airline passengers have been calling out fellow flyers for vaping mid-flight, or inside an airport prior to departure.

"Hearing the announcement and then hitting your vape again is mind-boggling, and shows zero situational awareness," one Reddit user wrote in a post, adding, "You aren't fooling [anyone] and you're a joke that deserves consequences."

Last year, a flyer shared a video catching a vaping rule-breaker in the act before boarding a plane.

FLIGHT PASSENGER SAYS 'ENTITLED' SEAT SWAPPERS SHOULD PUT THEIR MONEY WHERE THEIR MOUTHS ARE

The video shows flight passengers with their carry-on luggage lining up to board the plane, while passing by the gate agent.

One of the passengers is seen smoking a vape with clouds of smoke surrounding him.

Reddit users shared comments about the moment.

"Gotta hold it in so the smoke don’t come out," commented one Reddit user.

A user joked, "How long was the flight? Dude had to get his last hit of nicotine."

"That’s boooooold," commented another.

PILOT ALLEGEDLY CALLS OUT VAPING PASSENGER IN CABIN-WIDE ANNOUNCEMENT: 'ONE PERSON DECIDED TO RISK LIVES'

"As a crew member if I saw him doing that before stepping on I’d have a good chuckle and just confirm that he’s aware to not touch it once on the aircraft," said one user.

"Bring back a smoking area past TSA in airports," commented one person.

Another added, "Vape pens have made people think that they're above the law."

"You know he’s hitting it in the lavatory," added one user.

FLIGHT PASSENGER'S 'BAR BUDDY' CALLED OUT FOR SEAT SQUATTING

A user chimed in, "Just be a frequent user of the bathroom vape."

Some airports do have designated smoking areas for travelers.

At John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City, the rules state, "Smoking is prohibited in Terminal 4 and aeronautical Operations Areas…[and] in designated areas immediately outside Terminal"

The Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada also has designated smoking areas in the airport.

Smoking is permitted in Barney's Lounge, the Bud 29 Track Lounge and some enclosed gaming lounges.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

Miami International Airport permits smoking "inside Concourse D at the TGI Friday’s smoking lounge," according to its site.

Other users on Reddit discussed vaping on the plane.

"I've vaped in plane toilets before," admitted one.

One person said, "That guy is [gonna] vape on the plane. Bet my house on it."

Recently, a pilot called out a passenger vaping while in the air in cabin-wide announcement, according to a Reddit user’s post.

"At the end of the flight, the pilot goes: There are 189 of you on this flight. While we make our final descent, please know we are going to be safe and sound, but that could have changed because one person decided to risk the lives of the other 188," the user claimed.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Gary Leff, a Texas-based travel industry expert and author of the blog "View From the Wing," told Fox News Digital there’s a stigma against vaping.

"Other passengers might think vapers are smoking a cigarette even though they aren’t," said Leff.

He added, "You can’t smoke on a plane. You can’t vape, either. The FAA has interpreted the prohibition on cigarette smoking to include vaping products, even though they’re quite different."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s not about banning vapor. The regulation simply extends the ban on cigarettes to include e-cigarettes, which weren’t contemplated when the law against on-board smoking was passed," said Leff.