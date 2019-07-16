Flight instructor dead, student pilot injured after helicopter lands upside down at East Bay airport: reports

A flight instructor was left dead and a student pilot was hospitalized after a helicopter landed upside down at a Bay Area airport Monday afternoon, according to reports.

The R44 helicopter crashed for unknown reasons at Hayward Executive Airport around 2:30 p.m., Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said.

Hayward Executive Airport general manager Doug McNeeley told the East Bay Times that the helicopter was being used for an instructional flight. He said two male occupants – an instructor and a student pilot – were inside the helicopter.

The helicopter landed upside down on the left side of Runway 28L at the airport, and was severely damaged, McNeeley said. The instructor was pronounced dead at the scene and the student was hospitalized with serious injuries, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

It wasn’t immediately clear who had been operating the helicopter at the time of the crash. The Alameda County coroner’s office identified the instructor as 62-year-old Wayne Prodger of Sunnyvale, Calif. The student pilot’s identity was not released.

The crash is under investigation by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.