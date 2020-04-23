Flight attendant shares eerie photos of life on planes during the coronavirus outbreak

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A picture is worth a thousand words.

A flight attendant has been sharing photos that show what daily life for her has become amid the coronavirus outbreak. Working in the airline industry, she has been able to witness firsthand the virus’ impact on travel.

Molly Choma, a flight attendant for Alaska Airlines, has been documenting her experiences working during the pandemic, The Sun reported. She is reportedly one of the few workers still flying.

In one of the photos shared to her Instagram account, she shows herself and some coworkers walking through a mostly empty San Francisco International Airport.

Alongside the picture, she wrote: “I’ve walked through empty airports before but at, like, 2 a.m. after a night of delays. On those days we’d kiss the ground and rush to the hotel just to lay down. Sometimes so tired that I’d fall asleep in my uniform. This photo, however, was at 2 p.m.”

Her post continued: “This is my crew walking to our cars after a Seattle turn. It feels like something is wrong but you didn’t get the memo so you’re searching for the cause of the emptiness. But there is nothing to be seen. No alarm. No emergency in the building. Just you, your crew, the clicks of your heels as your bag squeaks down the empty concourse.”

Another photo shows her and a coworker sitting at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, where she wrote that it was “hard to remember to maintain distance when you’re so used to working in close quarters.”

Choma also shared a photo from her last “scheduled” flight from April 11. At the time, she wrote that the rest of her schedule for the month was listed as “TBD.” She also noted that the flight, from Washington, D.C., to San Francisco, only had 17 passengers.