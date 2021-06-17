Fire breaks out at waterslide at New Jersey waterpark

Water and fire typically don’t mix.

A fire broke out at a water park in New Jersey that appears to have involved one of the park’s water slides. According to a post from the park on social media, while the ride will be shut down "for the foreseeable future," the incident will not delay the park’s reopening for the summer season.

The fire broke out earlier this week at Mountain Creek Water Park in Vernon, New Jersey. According to a post on the park’s Facebook page, the fire affected one of the park’s water slides, which is known as High Anxiety.

While the post doesn’t specify damages to the ride, it does state that it will be closed.

WOODEN ROLLER COASTER FIRE AT IDAHO THEME PARK BELIEVED TO BE ARSON

In a statement obtained by Fox News, a spokesperson for Mountain Creek said, "We can confirm that there was a fire at our water park today that affected our High Anxiety attraction. First and foremost, we are thankful that the park was closed and there were no reported injuries. We are grateful to the Vernon and other local responding volunteer fire and EMS departments as well as the Vernon Police, who responded within minutes to help extinguish the fire."

The post continues, "While we are certainly disappointed that we won’t have High Anxiety available for the foreseeable future, we know that our resilient team is ready to welcome guests back this weekend for our season-opening as planned this Saturday, June 19th. We want to thank all that have reached out with their concern and support. We look forward to celebrating the start of another great season with you this weekend."

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The Mountain Creek website description for High Anxiety says, "Jump on your raft and get blasted through a dark tunnel with a full 45° drop into an immense funnel, getting flown to jaw-dropping heights and moments of weightlessness! High Anxiety is a classic favorite of ours and a definite must-ride."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP