Wooden roller coaster fire at Idaho theme park believed to arson

Fire isn’t part of what makes roller coasters thrilling.

Authorities suspect that an arsonist was responsible for a fire that broke out overnight at an Idaho theme park. Fortunately, it appears that the fire was put out before it could cause serious damage.

The incident occurred around 1:30 in the morning on Saturday at Silverwood Theme Park near Coeur d’Alene, Fox 28 reports. According to the news outlet, security workers for the park discovered that one of the park’s wooden roller coasters was on fire during a routine patrol.

Fortunately, they were reportedly able to extinguish the blaze with a fire extinguisher.

The Idaho Statesman reports that a spokesman for the park, Jordan Carter, said, "It was very small and security got there fast. We’re going to add new technology around the perimeter and more night security, but it’s something that could’ve been a lot worse."

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office posted about the incident on Facebook, writing, "On June 5th, at approximately 1:30 am, Deputies and the Watch Commander responded to the Silverwood Theme Park for a reported fire. Once on scene, security advised they had been on a routine patrol and found one of the wooden roller coasters on fire. They were able to use a fire extinguisher to put the flames out before it was able to spread. Further investigation showed it appeared unknown person(s) gained access to the park and set fire to a wooden support member of the roller coaster. The state fire investigator was called to the scene to assist with the investigation that is ongoing. "

The post continued with the sheriff’s department asking for help in identifying any possible suspects.

According to the post, Sheriff Norris addressed local residents, saying, "Nobody is more familiar with your neighborhood than you. Vehicles parked on a road or area that doesn’t normally have a vehicle parked there could be a clue that criminal activity is involved."