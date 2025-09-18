'Fire incidents' cited by Southwest in new policy applying to wheelchair travelers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Southwest Airlines will be making a change to its boarding process that impacts travelers with wheelchairs and scooters.

In a recent message sent to employees, Dave Hunt, vice president of safety and security at the airline, said there will be a new safety requirement regarding lithium-powered mobility devices.

"Beginning Sept. 25, customers will be required to take out removable lithium batteries from their mobility device(s) before boarding and carry them into the cabin," according to the memo.

FLIGHT PASSENGER GETS TOO COMFORTABLE ON PLANE, SPARKING ETIQUETTE DEBATE

"These batteries will not count as a customer’s carry-on or personal item."

A new size requirement will be put in place by Jan. 11, 2026, restricting lithium batteries to 300 watt-hours or fewer.

"Lithium batteries have become one of the most common sources of smoke and fire incidents on aircraft," the memo states.

"While these events are rare, quick access and visibility are critical to keeping everyone onboard safe."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

The Texas-based airline said it will be among the first U.S. carriers to adopt these standards.

A spokesperson for the airline told Fox News Digital it has begun notifying the affected customers with travel planned for Sept. 25 and onward.

"While this change applies to less than 0.1% of our customers, we remain committed to supporting each individual who may be affected," the guidance also said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Earlier this year, Southwest updated its policy requiring portable chargers to remain visible while in use during a flight.

Passengers may bring up to 20 spare batteries on the flight with them, according to Southwest’s website.

In July, a lithium battery exploded in a passenger’s bag on a Delta flight from Atlanta.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The flight headed to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was diverted, with flight attendants extinguishing the device and declaring an emergency, as Fox 5 and other outlets reported.