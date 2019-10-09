South Carolina beach vacationers find cocaine shipment worth over 'half a million,' police say

A family vacationing on South Carolina’s Fripp Island found something much more valuable than seashells while wandering the beach: Police say they stumbled across over a half-million dollars of cocaine.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said it was contacted about the find on Sunday night after a member of the group spotted a mysterious object washing up onshore and transported it back to the vacation house where his family was staying.

Inside the package, the man found white brick-shaped objects, one of which he sliced into with a knife. He phoned police, who responded to the home just before midnight.

“Of course, we responded, did a field test on it, and it did test positive for cocaine,” said Major Bob Bromage, the public information officer with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, in a statement to WTOC.

Bromage confirmed the package contained a total of 20 kilos of cocaine, or around 44 pounds. Police estimate the street value to be up to $30,000 for each kilo — which works out to a possible total value of $600,000.

“So you’re looking at half a million dollars in street value, conservatively,” Bromage said.

Police are currently investigating the incident, though Bromage said the cocaine shipment didn’t likely originate locally, but rather from an “international operation.”

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office added that Hurricane Dorian may have had something to do with the packages washing up on shore.

A representative for the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office was not immediately available to comment.