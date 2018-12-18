Family seeks help locating camera containing photos of deceased father

A heartbroken family is sending out a plea for help in locating their missing camera they left behind at an airport and contains photos of their recently deceased husband and father.

Adisa Jasarevic Zec shared the story on her Facebook page, explaining that her son accidentally left the camera behind at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport Terminal 1 Gate C28 on their way home to Indiana.

AIRPORT THIEF FILMED STEALING THOUSANDS IN CASH FROM SECURITY TRAY DURING SCREENING

Zec explained that the camera contains photos of her late husband, who recently died of lung cancer, along with pictures from his funeral, which they were just returning from in Bosnia.

“This is all that we have and it means life to us! My son has been crying and feeling like he lost his dad all over again! Please help us get our memories back because that’s all we have right now,” she wrote.

She also shared an image of her son at the airport and in it you can see part of the black camera bag.

Zec is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who finds it and sends the memory card back, writing that they can keep the camera.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“Please help us share and find some peace in this most difficult time in our life,” she wrote.

The post, which was written on Saturday, has since been shared nearly 3,000 times as of Tuesday afternoon.