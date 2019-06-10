FAA investigating GPS issue after several air carriers report seeing error message

The Federal Aviation Administration is still investigating an equipment issue after several air carriers reported problems with the Rockwell Collins satellite navigation systems over the weekend.

According to a statement from the FAA, air carriers that fly Bombardier CRJ regional jets equipped with the Rockwell Collins GPS 4000-100 and select ADS-B Out GPS receivers are experiencing error messages, possibly stemming from a recent software update.

“We are working to determine the cause of the problem, which may have resulted from a software update to the aircraft navigation systems,” the FAA said in the statement.

Carriers in North America and Europe have reported the problem. Several airlines in the United States — including SkyWest, Mesa, PSA, GoJet and Endeavor Air — have reportedly canceled flights because of the software issue.

According to Forbes, about 400 regional carrier flights scheduled for Sunday were canceled.

The FAA is still determining the exact cause of the issue, but a spokesperson for Delta, the parent company of Endeavor Air, apologized to passengers for the cancellations. The airline also worked with the FAA to establish a workaround that has kept flights in the air.

Endeavor does not expect any further service interruptions due to the Rockwell Collins issue, the spokesman stated.