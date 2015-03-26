Ex-Skid Row Frontman Sebastian Bach on What's Cool in Canada

Ex-Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach has been rocking out for over two decades. He has gracefully moved from concert stages, to Broadway, to the small screen.

The rocker's tenure with his former band has turned him into an icon in the hair metal movement and a household name.

Skid Row's debut album sold over 5 million copies and their follow up album hit number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

Despite showing off his acting talents on Broadway and TV, taking stage roles in such productions as "Jesus Christ Superstar" or making guest appearances on TV shows like the "Gilmore Girls," rock and roll is definitely Bach's calling.

The Canadian rocker continues his successful solo career with his newest album "Kicking and Screaming," which debuted at number 6 on Billboard's Hard Rock Album's list.

More On This...

Like all rockers, Bach has left his mark with fans in many places, but it seems that Canada has left a mark with him.

After speaking to the musician, one can surmise that Canada is a lot more than maple syrup and Celine Dion.

Bach spoke to Fox411 about the country that raised him, specifically about his top three favorite Canadian cities, Quebec City, Vancouver and Toronto.

Sebastian Bach: I used to live in Canada. It's a beautiful country with a lot of different kind of topographic regions. There's mountains, there's plains, there's water. If you drive across Canada, Ontario is very flat. There's lot of lakes, as you get out West between Calgary and Vancouver there is some of the most spectacular views you've ever seen of just mountains, snow covered peaks and valleys, quite spectacular.

Fox411: To get the full Canadian experience, what are must-see cities for a traveler?

Bach: I would say number one would be Quebec City. Quebec City is the most European of any city in North America, they speak French all the time. There is a part of town called Old Quebec which is really like being in France. The architecture is just gorgeous, food, shopping. I'd say Quebec city is the most beautiful city in North America I've seen.

Toronto, you've got to visit because it's the epicenter of Canada, as far as the main kind of town. And then I would say Vancouver, it's beautiful. It's kind of like California, a little colder, but it's a great city.

For more on Toronto, check out FoxNews.com's vacation guide >>

Fox411: No vacation is complete without good food. So, what would you recommend?

Bach: My favorite fast food restaurant is in Canada. It's called "Harvey's" and the theme song is, 'Harvey's makes hamburger a beautiful thing!' And let me tell you, they sure do! I never really knew what fine cuisine was when I was a little boy in Canada. For me, Italian food was "Kraft Dinner" or pizza. When I moved to New York that's when I discovered all the Italian food.

Fox411: In your opinion, you can't leave Canada without doing...what?

Bach: I would say a must-do in Canada would be to go skiing at Whistler in Vancouver. You could take a chair lift for like a half hour to the top of this mountain and you ski down, it takes like so long to get to the bottom. You go past the clouds. It's absolutely incredible.

For more on Vancouver, click over to FoxNews.com's vacation guide >>