Prisoner escapes authorities at Newark Airport, hides in ceiling: report

Authorities recaptured a prisoner who disappeared from a bathroom in Newark Liberty International Airport on Tuesday.

The unnamed man reportedly escaped custody during a visit to the bathroom in Terminal C. Local and federal authorities searching for the man believed he was hiding somewhere in the airport's ceiling.

The prisoner was in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the New York Post reports. According to the outlet, he was in the process of being deported when he temporarily escaped.

Both local and federal authorities were involved in searching for the escaped prisoner. He was eventually located and apprehended without incident.

On Twitter, Newark Liberty Airport tweeted that Terminal C, Level 1, had closed “to vehicular traffic” at about 12:30 p.m. About 10 minutes later, the airport tweeted that the same terminal/level had reopened, although neither tweet specifically mentioned whether or not the closure was due to the escaped prisoner.

Sources at Newark Airport were not immediately available to comment.

In related headlines, a passenger was recently taken into custody at Newark Airport after he allegedly assaulted a flight attendant and attempted to storm the cockpit of a United Express flight.

Matthew Dingley was taken into custody after his flight United Express flight from Dulles International Airport landed at Newark, WNBC reported. He reportedly began acting erratically during the flight and stormed the cockpit as the plane neared its destination.

“This guy was in a full sprint, right up to the cockpit, hits the cockpit, starts banging on it,” fellow passenger Mike Egbert told WNBC. According to him, when a flight attendant attempted to intervene, Dingley began to attack her.