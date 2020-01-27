Expand / Collapse search
Luggage conveyor belt at LAX traps worker's arm

Alexandra Deabler
A worker at Los Angeles International Airport reportedly got his arm trapped in a luggage conveyor belt over the weekend.

Firefighters were called to the scene, where they dismantled the machine to get the man’s arm loose.

The unidentified contract employee for United Airlines got his arm stuck in the conveyor belt around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart told Fox 5. Firefighters were called to the scene, where they dismantled the machine to get the man’s arm loose.

Firefighters reportedly took about 30 minutes to free the man.

The man was reportedly taken to a hospital for treatment after initially being checked by paramedics at the scene.

His current status has not been shared.

A spokesperson for Los Angeles International Airport was not immediately available for comment.

