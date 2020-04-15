Airline uses blood test on passengers before flights to curb the spread of coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Blood tests may be coming to an airport near you.

The coronavirus pandemic has definitely had an impact on the airline industry. Airlines have taken steps to reduce the spread of the virus, including having passengers wear masks, altering the way planes are boarded and enforcing social distancing on the plane.

One airline just introduced a new step: blood testing passengers before the flight.

Emirates Airline utilized a rapid testing procedure on passengers on a flight from Dubai to Tunisia, Bloomberg reports. The type of testing used reportedly involved drawing blood and was able to provide results within 10 minutes.

According to the news outlet, Emirates is the first airline to perform a test of this kind. Chief Operating Officer Adel Al Redha said that there were plans to start using these tests on other flights to benefit customers traveling to countries that require COVID-19 certificates.

Other airlines have also made changes in response to the outbreak.

Fox News previously reported that Delta Air Lines revised its boarding process to a back-to-front system to encourage better social distancing.

The process is exactly what it sounds like: as opposed to the passengers sitting in the front of the plane boarding first, travelers with seats in the rear boarded first. This was implemented to reduce the instances of passengers having to pass by others to reach their seats.

This procedure will reportedly be in operation until at least May 31, although the policy will likely be adjusted or extended depending on the latest developments in the coronavirus outbreak.

Fox News' Janine Puhak contributed to this report.