Traveler accidentally buys plane ticket for next year while trying to return home

This takes getting to the airport early to a new level.

A woman on vacation in Croatia didn’t realize until she got to the airport that she had accidentally booked her flight for the wrong year. To make matters worse, she says she spent the last of her money to pay for her ride to the airport.

Lex Portman Andrews, who only has her first name on her TikTok page, posted a video from the airport to the social media site. In the video, she’s just sitting at the airport with her hand over her mouth, and a caption that says, "As if I’ve just got to the airport and my flight turns out to be booked for next year."

The caption is followed by several crying emojis.

In the comments, Lex also explained that she was running out of data so she couldn’t post more updates and that she had spent the last of her money.

The ticket was for an EasyJet flight. A spokesperson for the airline confirmed the situation to Fox News and provided a statement that says, "We are sorry to hear that Ms. Portman Andrews incorrectly booked her flight for next year. Our team has been in touch to offer assistance with transferring the flight and as she had already made alternative arrangements, we are refunding her incorrectly booked flight as a gesture of goodwill."

