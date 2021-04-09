Disneyland reopening: As reservations open up, here's how to book

The Happiest Place on Earth can't wait to reopen.

Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure will welcome guests back on April 30 with restricted capacity and new rules. Those with preexisting theme park tickets can take a peek at the reservation calendar on Friday ahead of new ticket bookings, according to a blog post to Disney’s Park blog.

DISNEYLAND WILL REOPEN ON APRIL 30 WITH LIMITED CAPACITY, WILL REQUIRE GUESTS TO MAKE RESERVATIONS

Starting Friday, anyone with an active theme park ticket can check available days to reserve via the Disneyland Parks website. The theme park reservation system will launch on April 12 for guests with existing valid theme park tickets to start booking. Disneyland is also extending expiration dates of many tickets as a result of the closure, too.

On April 15, theme park ticket sales will open at 8 a.m. for all guests to start buying tickets and making reservations, according to the blog. Travelers should be advised, however, that the Anaheim theme parks will initially only be open to residents of California.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Park-goers can expect plenty of new magic, like Disney’s Avengers Campus. The new superhero-inspired attraction will open June 4 inside Disney California Adventure Park, Disney Parks announced Thursday on its blog.The interactive experience will invite guests to team up with an Avenger on the campus grounds and channel their inner superhero.

Disneyland Resort, like Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla. has implemented a number of health and safety procedures including temperature screenings before entry at some resorts, face masks for guests aged two and up and social distancing.