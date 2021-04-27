Disneyland reminds California residents to bring proof of residency

Disneyland is serious about its rules for reopening.

While fans are excited to see the famous California theme park finally reopening after closing over one year ago, things aren’t going entirely back to normal just yet. The park has enacted new regulations for its guests and it intends to enforce these rules.

The Disney Parks Blog recently uploaded a post detailing everything that guests need to do in preparation for the park’s reopening this weekend. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the park has to meet certain state requirements and it has also implemented certain rules of its own.

DISNEYLAND WILL SERVE BELOVED DOLE WHIP UPON THEME PARK REOPENING

The post states that before guests arrive at the park, they should make sure that they have their ticket and confirmation of the required theme park reservation (guests under the age of 3 are exempt from this, according to the blog entry).

The blog also states that guests will need to bring proof of California residency with them. This is because, at the moment, Disneyland is only allowing California residents to enter the park.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Some fans were hopeful that Disney may change this rule due to a recent amendment to the state’s regulations for businesses. While California had initially stated that theme parks could only allow in-state guests, it has since changed the rules to allow for out-of-state guests as well as long as they are fully vaccinated.

Based on the most recent blog post, however, it appears that Disneyland is maintaining its current policy regarding California residents.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The post continues to explain many of the park’s features that have changed for the reopening, such as the expansion of cashless payment options and the ability for guests to use mobile ordering for food and beverage services.

Disneyland will reopen on April 30th.