Disneyland Paris entrance closed to guests after protesters litter Main Street

Guests visiting Disneyland Paris were greeted by an unexpected mess Saturday morning after a protest set-up at the park’s Main Street entrance left behind litter and hand-written signs.

The protest was organized by employees from Onet – an independent cleaning and logistics company that is employed by the park, WDNT reported. The Onet employees, who clean Disneyland Paris overnight, were reportedly speaking out against the park’s alleged unfair pay and harsh working conditions.

Photos from the park show toilet paper and other debris littered across the Disneyland Hotel and Main Street entrance area, which was eventually closed off to guests.

Onet employees also posted signs complaining about the park’s treatment throughout the blocked-off area.

This is not the first time Onet has protested Disneyland Paris park over pay and conditions, WDNT reported.

Guests were still able to gain access to Disneyland over the weekend via the park’s right entrance.

A representative for Disneyland Paris did not immediately respond to a request for comment.