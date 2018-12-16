Disneyland float collapse launches Santa off sled during parade

Here comes Santa Claus, right off Santa Claus’ sleigh.

Kris Kringle found himself in a precarious position during the Christmas Fantasy Parade down Disneyland’s Main Street U.S.A. on Saturday.

According to WDWNT, the sleigh broke during the parade and launched Mr. Claus right out of his seat. He was left dangling by his safety harness while he waited for crew members to help him down.

Some visitors at the California theme park posted recordings of the incident, showing Santa remaining calm while he he was left dangling a handful of feet off the ground.

Once he was removed, he continued to walk the rest of the parade route, smiling at guests and spreading holiday cheer with his sleigh trailing behind.

The mishap delayed the parade, but no one was reportedly injured by the float collapse.

No word on when Santa’s sleigh will be up and running again, but hopefully sometime before December 25.