Disneyland Toontown brawl defendants fail to appear in court: report

Two defendants facing criminal charges stemming from a fight at Disneyland, Calif., reportedly failed to appear in court on the date of their arraignment.

In early July, footage of the fight surfaced and quickly went viral. Since then, the suspects in the video have been identified and several are facing a serious list of charges.

Andrea Nicole Robinson and her husband Daman Petrie did not appear in court on Monday for their scheduled arraignment, The Orange County Register reported. Robinson was reportedly charged with four misdemeanor counts of battery and one misdemeanor count of assault for her alleged role in the fight. Petrie is reportedly facing one count of battery.

DISNEYLAND GUEST SUES FOR $3 MILLION AFTER 'VIOLENTLY' STRIKING HER HEAD EXITING RIDE

Avery Desmond-Edwinn Robinson, brother of Andrea, has also been charged with five felonies and nine misdemeanors, “for attacking his sister, brother-in-law and girlfriend, endangering his child and three other children who were at Disneyland with the family, and threatening to kill members of his family as he drove out of a Disneyland parking structure,” according to a press release that the District Attorney’s office released in late July.

Robinson is reportedly scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 30 for a pretrial hearing, The Orange County Register reported.

Andrea is reportedly facing up to two-and-a-half years in jail, while her husband faces six months.

Fox News reached out to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, but did not receive an immediate response.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Video of the fight, which took place in Disneyland's Toontown, shows the feuding family yelling and punching each other. Avery Desmond-Edwinn Robinson is allegedly seen punching a woman, identified as his sister. Avery also appears to knock his girlfriend to the ground and then repeatedly punch her and drag her by her hair.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

When the incident was first reported, a spokesperson for Disneyland supplied Fox News with the following statement: “Any type of violence is inexcusable and will not be tolerated. Those involved were immediately removed from the premises and turned over to the Anaheim Police Department.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Alexandra Deabler and Michael Bartiromo contributed to this report.