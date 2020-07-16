Disney World's reopening praised by theme park blogger: 'I can't see them doing anything better'

According to people who made it into the park, Disney handled reopening the right way.

Disney World in Florida recently reopened after closing in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. While many people wondered what the new park would look like and if Disney could properly implement new health and safety features, reports from inside the park seem positive.

“I can’t see them doing anything better,” said theme park blogger John Saccheri, who visited the park, according to Fox 35.

He continued to describe how “weird” it felt to be in a theme park and not be caught in a crowd or feel like he was “on top of other people.” Based on his experience, he estimated that Disney limited attendance to about 30 percent of the park’s capacity.

“Every time we went on a line there were stickers that said your party stands here, the next party stands here,” he said. “Everybody was respecting that social distancing.”

Saccheri also described how Disney World handled the rides, saying that each ride’s vehicle was limited to one party only. He also said that plexiglass walls were installed on lines that weaved in and out of certain areas.

Even ordering food had been updated.

“When it came time for lunch they had us do the ordering on the phone, so they wouldn’t let you into the restaurant until your meal was ready,” he said. “So you ordered on the phone, you paid on the phone.”

Disney World’s reopening has been widely anticipated, but also seemed uncertain due to a recent spike in coronavirus cases in Florida.