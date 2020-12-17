Disney World giving away free theme park tickets with select 2021 hotel bookings

Who would have thought?

Walt Disney World will be giving away free tickets to its signature theme park for select reservations made in 2021, the park announced.

Executives apparently hope to make some magic in Orlando, Fla. next year with the debut of a new deal, unveiled Thursday in a Disney Parks Blog post.

DISNEY WORLD TO STOP EDITING MASKS ONTO GUESTS IN RIDE PHOTOS: REPORT

Starting Jan. 5, 2021, guests who purchase a non-discounted, four-night, three-day room and ticket package at select branded hotels "for arrivals most nights" from Jan. 8 through Sept. 25 will score another two days of theme park tickets, too.

Though the deal seems to be designed to draw foot traffic, Jeremy Schoolfied of Walt Disney World Resort Public Relations stressed that health and safety protocol remains paramount.

"As a reminder, Walt Disney World continues to operate with enhanced health and safety policies so everyone can enjoy the magic responsibly," Schoolfied said. "To manage attendance, guests are required to have valid theme park admission and make a park reservation for each day of their visit through the Disney Park Pass system."

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The Walt Disney Co. has taken a huge hit from the coronavirus pandemic, estimating that the net adverse impact of COVID-19 on its full-year segment operating income across all of its businesses was about $7.4 billion

In the fall, the entertainment giant announced it would be laying off 32,000 people, largely in the Disney Parks, Experiences and Products division.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

On the West Coast, Disneyland in California remains closed for the foreseeable future, under tough restrictions from the state.

Fox Business’ Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.