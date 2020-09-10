Disney World to reopen Star Wars light saber workshop

Life may be slowly returning to normal at Walt Disney World.

Fans of “Star Wars” can feel the force when the theme park’s signature light saber building workshop reopens at Disney's Hollywood Studios, following a closure amid the coronavirus health crisis.

On Wednesday, the Disney Parks Blog announced that the Savi’s Workshop – Handbuilt Lightsabers experience at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will reopen for business on Sept. 20.

DISNEY WORLD REVEALS FALL TREATS MENU FOR THEME PARK

According to Theme Park Insider, officials initially kept the limited-attendance attraction closed when the Orlando, Fla., theme park first reopened in July.

Under the guidance of Gatherers at the Black Spire Outpost, aspiring Jedi Knights can construct their very own energy swords inspired by the themes of peace and justice, power and control, elemental nature, or protection and defense, the parks blog said.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The workshop experience itself has been slightly adjusted from its pre-pandemic days; capacity has been reduced to create physical distancing between guests, in accordance with Disney’s revamped health and safety guidance amid the ongoing outbreak.

Disney urged that advanced reservations are “highly recommended” for Savi’s Workshop before the grand reopening. Bookings will open on Sept. 16 via Disney World’s website or the My Disney Experience mobile app. A valid Disney Parks Pass reservation for Disney’s Hollywood Studios is also required to make a reservation for the popular site.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE