Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Walt Disney World Orlando
Published

Disney World announces opening date for Skyliner gondola system

By Michael Bartiromo | Fox News
close
Disney World: What you may not knowVideo

Disney World: What you may not know

Did you know that Disney World has only closed four times or that the iconic theme park is actually not located in the City of Orlando? Take a look at some fun facts that you may not have known about the renowned Disney resort.

It can’t technically be called a magic carpet ride, but Disney World is still aiming to give guests a new, fantastic point of view with its soon-to-debut gondola system.

On Monday, Disney announced that its Skyliner will open to the public on Sept. 29, connecting Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Epcot with three Disney World Resort hotels: Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, Disney’s Pop Century Resort, Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort.

The Disney Skyliner will begin transporting guests between Epcot and Hollywood Studios, as well as three resort hotels, as of Sept. 29, 2019. A fourth hotel, opening in December, will also be connected via the Skyliner.

The Disney Skyliner will begin transporting guests between Epcot and Hollywood Studios, as well as three resort hotels, as of Sept. 29, 2019. A fourth hotel, opening in December, will also be connected via the Skyliner. (Disney)

HEALTH OFFICIALS WARN OF RABIES IN DISNEY WORLD THEME PARK

The gondolas will also transport guests to Disney’s Riviera Resort upon its opening in December, the Disney Parks Blog confirmed.

“Welcome to the dawn of a new era in Walt Disney World transportation,” a video announcement teases. “Soar to four resorts and two theme parks with some of your favorite Disney characters.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

As previously reported, the gondolas will also be decked out with decorations based on Disney’s popular films, characters and attractions, including “Coco,” “Finding Dory,” Minnie Mouse, Goofy, the Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean, among others. Many of these gondola designs were revealed back in May, during an “unwrapping” ahead of a test run at the park.

The gondolas will also be decorated with popular Disney characters from films, cartoons and rides.

The gondolas will also be decorated with popular Disney characters from films, cartoons and rides. (Disney)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Disneyland in Anaheim used to have a similar gondola transportation system that debuted in 1956 and connected Fantasyland and Tomorrowland. The gondolas ceased operation in 1994, and the Fantasyland Skyway station was eventually demolished in 2016 to make room for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the Orange County Register reported.