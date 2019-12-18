Man stopped at Disney World with gun in his backpack charged

A would-be Walt Disney World visitor who was recently stopped when attempting to enter the Florida theme park with a gun concealed in his backpack has since been charged. The man claimed he “forgot” the firearm was in his bag when he arrived at the “most magical place on Earth.”

On Sunday morning, around 9:30 a.m., Nathan Polit was stopped at a “no bag line” security checkpoint at Animal Kingdom after the handgun was found in his backpack, Click Orlando reports. The Boynton Beach man claimed he moved the 9 mm Smith and Wesson from his car into his bag overnight because he was worried about a vehicle break-in and “forgot” to remove the gun before arriving at the theme park.

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the gun contained eight target-style Luger rounds. Law enforcement officials believe that the man did not intend to declare that he had the gun on his person and would have walked into Disney World with it otherwise.

Polit was arrested on a charge of carrying a concealed firearm, a third-degree felony. Authorities said he didn’t have a concealed carry permit.

He was charged on Monday, the Associated Press reported.

A Disney spokesperson confirmed that Polit never made it past the security checkpoint, per Click Orlando. The man has since been issued a trespass warning from all Walt Disney World properties.

Online court records listed no attorney for Polit.

Per official park rules, firearms, weapons, ammunition and knives are forbidden at Walt Disney World Resort.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.